How Home And Away Has Changed After Coronavirus Lockdown

‘Home and Away’ stars have returned to filming after a couple of months away from the set due to coronavirus restrictions. Now that they are back at work, the cast and crew are following some precautions as Australia continues to have cases of COVID-19.

On Monday Ada Nicodemou, who plays Leah Patterson-Baker on the show, shared a behind-the-scenes video from set. “Happy Monday everyone,” the actress said as she sipped on a coffee while in the hair and makeup chair. Her stylist put safety first by wearing a face mask as she styled Ada’s hair.

Meanwhile Sarah Roberts, who portrays Willow Harris on the long-running soap, also shared a photo of herself on location at Palm Beach. “Do what you love, & you’ll never have a problem with Monday’s,” she wrote next to the image.