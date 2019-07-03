Homeland Security Watchdog Warns Of 'Severe Overcrowding' At Migrant Detention Centers

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General found “dangerous overcrowding,” prolonged detention and health risks to migrants at multiple Border Patrol facilities in South Texas, according to a report the agency watchdog released Tuesday.

One official at a Border Patrol facility told investigators that the migrant crisis is a “ticking time bomb.”

Investigators published their report as a “management alert” to Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan after touring five Border Patrol facilities and two ports of entry in the Rio Grande Valley sector in June. The investigators visited the El Paso sector’s border facilities in May and said in their report that the Rio Grande Valley facilities have similar issues, such as migrants being detained for longer than they should be, single adults in cells that don’t have enough space to lie down and serious health risks.

The report includes graphic photos of extremely crowded detention centers filled with men, women and children. Some migrants wore masks, and some slept on the concrete floor. One cell with a capacity of 41 people was holding 88 men, one of whom held a sign against the window to investigators saying, “HELP 40 Days Here.”