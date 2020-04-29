Homemade Dog Treat Recipes, Because Your Pet Deserves Them Right Now

We’re here to guide you through the coronavirus lockdown. Check out HuffPost LIFE for daily tips, advice, how-tos and escapism.

If you’ve made it this far through the coronavirus pandemic with your mental health more or less intact, there’s a good chance it’s partly because of your dog. They’re participating in Zoom calls. They’re giving us new ways to be creative with our talents. They’re still our confidantes, our best listeners and our preferred snuggle partners.

So how about you step it up a bit and bake something for the canine in your life? The following recipes are easy to make and guaranteed to satisfy a pooch who might be extra peckish after all those extra walks you’ve been taking.

Please remember that, just like their human companions, dogs can have a wide range of food sensitivities and allergies. Be sure to talk to your vet about how any of these treats might fit into your pet’s diet.

Sweet Potato Chews

Jen Costello, the blogger behind My Brown Newfies, is the owner of a Newfoundland named Odin and a Corgi named Finn. After buying bags of sweet potato chews for them, she had a revelation: “It’s just sweet potatoes, so it’s a single ingredient treat,” she told HuffPost. “Why was I buying these and not making them?”

Here’s her recipe for a chew that’s similar to the packaged version, at a fraction of the cost.