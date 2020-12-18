Honey Boy Director Alma Har’el Speaks Out Against Shia LaBeouf Amid Abuse Allegations

Director Alma Har’el — who helmed Shia LaBeouf’s semi-autobiographical film, “Honey Boy,” about his traumatic childhood — is speaking out in support of singer FKA twigs and other women who have recently accused the actor of abuse.

FKA twigs, whose legal name is Tahliah Barnett, filed a lawsuit on Friday against LaBeouf, her former boyfriend and co-star in the critically acclaimed 2019 film. The “Magdalene” musician accused LaBeouf of abusing her “physically, mentally and emotionally” during their relationship.

A second ex-girlfriend of LaBeouf, Karolyn Pho, is also named in the suit as an alleged victim of physical abuse by the actor.

Har’el told Variety amid the fallout of the allegations that she was “heartbroken” to read the women’s accounts of their relationships with LaBeouf.

“I have a deep respect for FKA twigs’ courage and resilience. Reading what she endured left me heartbroken, and I stand with her in solidarity,” the director said in a statement. “I’m sending my love to her, Karolyn Pho, all victims of domestic violence and everyone who is trying to stop cycles of abuse.”

Har’el added: “As a filmmaker and an artist, I am drawn to stories that help us develop empathy for the messy parts of the human condition. Like many of Shia’s collaborators and fans who battled substance abuse, suffered childhood trauma and face mental illness, I am painfully aware of my past investment in his recovery. I want to send a clear message today that none of the above should excuse, minimise or rationalise domestic violence.”