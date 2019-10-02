HONG KONG (AP) — Fierce clashes between pro-democracy protesters and police broke out in multiple parts of Hong Kong on Tuesday in the most widespread violence challenging Chinese rule as its Communist Party celebrated its 70th year in power.

A Hong Kong police official said a pro-democracy protester was shot when an officer opened fire with his revolver during the clashes. It was the first time a protester has been shot, in an escalation of the monthslong unrest that has rocked the city.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to release information, confirmed the incident in the Tsuen Wan area but couldn’t immediately provide further details.

A video of the incident, shot by the City University Student Union and shared on social media, shows a dozen black-clad protesters hurling objects at a group of riot police pursuing them. One officer, who was surrounded, drew his revolver and pointed it at the group. He fired and one protester collapsed on the street while others fled.

Riot police fired multiple volleys of tear gas in at least six locations and used water cannons in the business district in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory as protesters turned streets into battlefields to spoil the Oct. 1 anniversary of Communist rule.

A security clampdown in the city to thwart violence that would embarrass Chinese President Xi Jinping failed to deter the protests, including a massive march in the city center.

Organizers said at least 100,000 people marched along a broad city thoroughfare in defiance of a police ban, chanting anti-China slogans and some carrying Chinese flags defaced with a black cross. Police didn’t provide an estimate of the turnout.

“They are squeezing our necks so we don’t breathe the air of freedom,” said King Chan, a 57-year-old homemaker who came out to protest with her husband.