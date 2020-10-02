Hope Hicks Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Traveling With Trump: Reports

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

She was photographed leaving Air Force One in Cleveland while not wearing a mask.

Hicks, one of Trump’s closest and most trusted aides, traveled on Air Force One with the president to Cleveland for Tuesday’s presidential debate and to Minnesota for a rally on Wednesday, Bloomberg said.

Close Trump aide Hope Hicks traveled aboard Air Force One Tuesday. Here she is deplaning in Cleveland, without a mask. pic.twitter.com/pyegkSxChI

People close to Hicks told Bloomberg that she was experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus. It’s unclear, however, what those symptoms were and for how long she’d been experiencing them.

A White House spokesperson did not confirm Hicks’s positive test when asked, saying only that Trump “takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously.”

“White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said.

Hicks, a former model and public relations consultant who previously worked for the Trump Organization, returned to the White House as Trump’s counselor in February after resigning in March 2018 from her role as White House communications director.

Several White House employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including national security adviser Robert O’Brien, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller and one of Trump’s personal valets.