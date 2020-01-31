Savannah Guthrie committed a fashion faux pas Thursday, and she wore it well.

The “Today” co-anchor appeared on air with her dress on backward, telling colleagues Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin that perhaps she was too distracted to notice because she woke up at 3:30 a.m. (See the video below.)

For good measure, she turned her collar inside out to show that the tag was indeed in front.

“So that happened,” she said.