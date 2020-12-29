Proud Boys' Hotel Hangout Shutting Down On January 6 'Wild Protest' Day

The Washington, D.C., hotel and bar where the white nationalistProud Boyshang out when they’re in town for protests has announced it will be closed January 6, the day Congress is scheduled to certify the Electoral College vote for President-elect Joe Biden.

It’s also the day of a planned “Wild Protest” in Washington to rail against Donald Trump’s reelection loss. The president is urging his followers to turn out that day in his desperate, last-ditch effort to stay in the White House.

A number of people were stabbed, four critically, near the Hotel Harrington in clashes December 12 between the Proud Boys and counterprotesters at the last demonstration in support of Trump. The Proud Boys are known to stay at the hotel and congregate in Harry’s, the hotel bar.

The 106-year-old hotel, the city’s oldest, issued a statement Sunday saying it will be closed Jan. 4, 5 and 6 for the “safety of visitors and employees.”

It added: “We join with all of our guests, visitors, staff and neighbours in our concern and desire for everyone’s health and safety. We greatly appreciate the trust our guests have placed in Hotel Harrington over the years and we wish to continue to earn that trust. While we cannot control what happens outside the hotel, we are taking additional steps to protect the safety of our visitors, guests and employees.”