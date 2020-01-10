Brad Pitt Says He Got Sober Because Of 'Sweetheart' Bradley Cooper

Brad Pitt gets by with a little help from his friends ... namely Bradley Cooper.

After shouting out Leonardo DiCaprio at the Golden Globes, the actor directed his attention to another leading man at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala where he picked up the Best Supporting Actor trophy for his performance in “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.”

Cooper was on hand to present the award to him on Wednesday night in New York City. During his acceptance speech, Pitt revealed the “Star Is Born” director was a major force behind his decision to stop drinking altogether following his messy divorce with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

“Thank you, Bradley. Bradley just put his daughter to bed and then rushed over to do this,” the 56-year-old actor said on stage, referencing Cooper’s 2-year-old Lea whom he shares with his ex-partner, Irina Shayk. “He’s a sweetheart.”

“I got sober because of this guy,” he continued. “And every day’s been happier ever since. I love you, and I thank you.”