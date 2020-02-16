Cheeky, Hilarious And Always Relatable: How I Will Remember The Beautiful Caroline Flack

As a presenter and TV personality, Caroline has established herself as one of the best at her craft. From working as a kids TV presenter on TMI, to taking the reins of the Xtra Factor with Olly Murs, to being at the heart of Love Island, she was a true telly great. Cheeky, hilarious and always relatable - her personality shone through in everything that she did. I had the pleasure of meeting and interviewing Caroline on a number of occasions and she was everything you could wish for.

Ash Percival/HuffPost UK Caroline Flack and Ash Percival

Honest, charming and cheeky, Caroline had such a presence, lighting up a room the minute she walked into it. Given the chance, I could have imagined us setting the world to rights over a few glasses of wine and howling at our various life troubles. Her smile was infectious and that laugh was incomparable, and I feel honoured that I was able to spend time with someone I admired and respected professionally so much. We shared a love for Love Island and the passion she had for her job was undeniable. The moments that we gossiped about the Islanders and set out our theories are moments I will treasure. As are the times I teased her over her iconic slo-mo walk into the villa and got to hear that hearty laugh in response. For me, that will define Caroline’s memory.

Ash Percival/HuffPost UK