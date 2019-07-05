How much sleep should you be getting? Ask a room of people and the majority will likely give you the standard reply: eight hours. Quickly followed by an acknowledgment they rarely get all eight. Or often, in fact, even seven. So where does that figure come from – and do we need to be worried if we don’t hit it? “You’d normally say six hours sleep is a sleep-deprived condition,” explains Dr Andrew Bagshaw, co-director of the University of Birmingham’s Centre for Human Brain Health. “Because for nearly everybody, that’s not enough sleep. There are some people who say they can have four to five hours and feel fine, but that’s pretty unusual.” So six is less than ideal – but it’s not clear that perfection is necessarily eight hours. “There are two schools of thought,” says Dr Rebecca Robbins, a researcher specialising in sleep at NYU Langone Health in New York. “There’s one camp that says there’s a recommended duration amount of seven to eight hours per night. And there’s another camp that says seven or more hours.” [Read More: Wearing this eye mask to bed every night has transformed my sleep] The NHS states most adults need between six and nine hours of sleep every night. But, argues Dr Robbins, there’s evidence to suggest the more narrow window of seven to eight hours per night offers optimal health benefits. SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW LIFE Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Flipboard CLOSE “Cardiovascular disease risks go down,” she says, “general risks for cold and flu go down, mood is improved.” Perhaps one of the most valued benefits, she adds, is the impact it has on your physical appearance. “You look more refreshed,” she says – something many of us recognise anecdotally.

“You could take pretty much any aspect of health and at some point it would be linked back to sleep,” says Dr Bagshaw. The immediate implications of getting too little sleep – with which many of us are all too familiar – include feeling more irritable and anxious, struggling to remember things or make decisions, and of course, looking as knackered as you feel. But there are also long-term health outcomes of sleep deprivation, which include a disrupted immune system (so you’re more likely to get ill), weight gain and long-term mood disorders like depression and anxiety. It can also increase the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and high blood pressure – ultimately leading to an early death. [Read More: 9 relaxing bedroom accessories to help you create a calming oasis]

People who sleep five hours or less have a lower survival rate." Malcolm von Schantz, Professor of Chronobiology at the University of Surrey

“People who sleep five hours or less have a lower survival rate,” says Malcolm von Schantz, Professor of Chronobiology at the University of Surrey. But, there’s also a flipside: “People who sleep more than nine hours have a lower survival rate as well.” Because while having too little sleep can impact health, there is also evidence to suggest that you can sleep too much. A study of more than 116,000 people looked at incidences of heart disease, stroke and death over a period of eight years, along with participants’ reported sleeping times. People who slept between nine and 10 hours per night had a 17% increased risk of negative health outcomes compared to those who slept for the recommended six to eight hours, while those sleeping more than 10 hours a day had a 41% increased risk. The researchers also found a 9% increased risk for people who slept six hours or fewer.

