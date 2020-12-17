This Is How Many Times Donald Trump Has Lost Since The Election

Donald Trump could have lost the 2020 election just one time, but “because of his penchant for self-sabotage, he keeps losing it over and over again,” CNN host Brianna Keilar said Tuesday as she recapped the president’s string of losses since Nov. 3.

“He lost the Electoral College ― he lost it on November 7th and then confirmed it again yesterday. He lost the popular vote on election night. ... He’s lost multiple recounts in two states,” Keilar said.

“In Georgia, he lost one that he requested and another that was done voluntarily by the state. In Wisconsin, he lost a recount where [President-elect Joe] Biden actually gained votes. The president, by the way, paid $3 million to find that out.”

She continued: “He’s lost nearly 50 lawsuits that he or his allies have filed, baselessly claiming that the election should be overturned or votes should be tossed out because of widespread fraud.”

Among those lawsuits, Keilar noted, were two cases rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.