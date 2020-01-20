Newspapers and columnists on both sides of the Atlantic have been withering in their commentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after it was announced on Saturday the couple will walk away from the monarchy. News that the Sussexes are to repay the taxpayers’ millions spent on their Berkshire home, no longer use the HRH titles and stop carrying out royal duties from the spring made many front pages in North America, where they intend to spend much of their time, and the United Kingdom. The New York Post splashed the ‘The Great British Break Off’ headline, adding Harry and Meghan “will pay back 3 million dollars in Megxit deal”.

New York Post

Its celebrity gossip site Page Six described it as a result “gracefully crafted” by the Queen, with the title’s Canadian comment writer Isabel Vincent writing the Queen had shown she “wasn’t going to put up with any more nonsense” from the couple who “have behaved like two spoiled brats”. She added that Buckingham Palace did not comment on who would be paying for Harry and Meghan’s security while they stay in Canada, writing: “I say let these new commoners pay the tab.” By contrast to its New York namesake, the Washington Post was more sympathetic - focussing on the scrutiny the couple has faced from the British media. Its take read: “The couple win their freedom from a palace-centric life of duty serving the queen as ‘senior working royals,’ which they found suffocating — especially the intense, often harsh media coverage.”

“Hard Megxit:” why Queen Elizabeth gave Harry and Meghan a tougher severance package than they hoped for. https://t.co/yPJGufJnk5 — Mark Landler (@MarkLandler) January 19, 2020

The New York Times’ Mark Landler also pointed to “a toxic relationship with Britain’s tabloids” as well as the American links with the “unusual deal”. “However civil, the agreement codifies one of the most dramatic ruptures within the British royal family since King Edward VIII abdicated the throne in 1936 to marry an American woman, Wallis Simpson,” wrote Landler. He described Meghan as “a 38-year-old American actress with a mixed-race background who brought a breath of fresh air into one of the country’s most revered but hidebound institutions”. The Wall Street Journal described the decision for Harry and Meghan to cease royal duties as a watershed moment for the royal family “which has long considered public service its foremost duty”. Canadian outlet the Globe and Mail said the couple’s security costs are estimated at £600,000 annually. It noted comments from the nation’s prime minister Justin Trudeau this week who said security costs were “part of the reflection that needs to be had and there are discussions going on”. In the UK, the commentary was less forgiving. Most Sunday newspapers had the story on their front page, with the Sunday Mirror reporting the Queen had ordered ‘a hard Megxit’, while the money spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage being repaid was seen by the Sunday Express as ‘Freedom… at a price’ and The Mail on Sunday as ‘The price of Megxit’. The Sunday Telegraph said the couple have been ‘cast out’.