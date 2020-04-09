How To Cut Your Own Hair, If You Absolutely Must

You’re scared. You’re bored. And with each passing day, you’re increasingly shaggy. Should you trim your hair at home? Not getting a haircut before the coronavirus pandemic hit has been on a lot of people’s minds:

Stylists’ advice differs, no matter the length of your hair. One stylist who advocates for waiting it out is Sophia El Alami of the Brian Graham Salon. “I strongly advise against [cutting your hair at home]. Your stylist will be here when it’s all over, so if you possibly can wait, you really should,” she told HuffPost.

She suggested delay tactics you can try before you pick up scissors for yourself: “Now could be the time to try some new styles. Brush it back, swoop it to the side ― experiment a little. Use some texturing hair spray to give it more texture and body as it’s growing in.” Another idea is to dig deep in the closet for hair accessories you haven’t used in a while. “Tie a scarf around your head, or use barrettes,” she said. “Barrettes are big right now.”

Perhaps after reading El Alami’s advice, you’ll work on cultivating patience with your follicles. On the other hand, perhaps you just can’t stand your hair for one more minute. Could it be that all the worrying you’re doing has supercharged the blood flow to your scalp, leaving you looking like an Einstein bobblehead? If so, it is possible to take matters ― and scissors ― into your own hands with the help of some expert advice.

We talked to stylists and prowled the internet for the very best advice on giving yourself a home trim. Even if things don’t turn out the way you wanted, remember that it’s only hair. For most of us, it’s a renewable resource. And in the meantime, you can wear a hat during Zoom calls.

Step One: Arrive at “the salon”

Step outside your front door. (Don’t forget your key.) Now step back inside. Ta-da! You’re in the salon! Sit on the fanciest chair in the house and page through an old gossip magazine. Accept the receptionist’s offer of cucumber-infused water. (Hint: You might want to make some cucumber water.)

Step Two: Set up your station

It’s time! Move to your stylist’s station. Wondering where that should be? According to stylist and colourist Tim Foster from The District on 50th Salon + Spa, you’ll want to work in a small, enclosed space in which you easily can see what you’re doing and can sweep up when you’re done. For most people, that’s the bathroom.

“To make cleanup easier, you can lay down a few towels and shake them out after,” he told HuffPost. “Hair is very lightweight, and it goes everywhere when you’re cutting it, so be prepared.” Pro tip: While it may seem smart to snip away in the shower, it’s probably not a good idea. “You really need to have a well-lighted mirror in front of you to keep checking your work,” he said.

You should cover up your clothes, even if it’s only that sweatshirt you’ve been wearing for the past six days. If you have a rain poncho stowed with your camping gear, try that. Otherwise, try a tip from Maryam Maquillage (see below): Cut a hole in a plastic garbage bag and slip it over your head for a salon cape that gets the job done.

It’s ideal if you have hair clippers, a feather razor or hair-cutting shears. But these are desperate times, and it’s possible to make do with what’s on hand. “If you have sharp scissors that you only use for cutting cloth, those will work,” Foster said. “With old scissors, the tips are usually the dullest, and you need the tips for haircutting. And don’t use the scissors you use to cut your toenails, because that’s just gross.” If in doubt, Foster suggested testing your scissors by snipping a tiny bit of hair as a test. If it cuts easily without having to saw away at it, you’re good to go.

Step Three: What are we doing today?

Have a conversation with your stylist (yes, it’s yourself, but it’s still fun to pretend) about what you’re looking for. Do you need to keep bangs from falling in your eyes? Hoping for a trim around the ears for your short cut? Want to cut a couple of inches of split ends off the bottom? We’ve got you covered with expert videos below.

The stylists we interviewed and the videos we watched all said the same thing: Take it easy. “You’ve got nothing but time right now, so leave it a little longer at first, and you can always go back and trim off more,” Foster advised.

Bang trim