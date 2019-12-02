Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Another Australian show for Lizzo has been announced - the singer pictured here at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Fans who missed out on Lizzo’s Melbourne and Sydney shows have another chance to catch the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer live Down Under. Nova announced on Monday, Lizzo will perform on Sydney’s Seadeck boat as part of its intimate Red Room concert series in January 2020.

🚨🙌🏼 We just took a DNA test - turns out #Lizzo is 100% coming to #NovasRedRoom



🎉 Wanna be there!? Enter here: https://t.co/zX6hHeosyrpic.twitter.com/46dgdK3E72 — Nova 96.9 (@nova969) December 1, 2019

In true radio form, Nova is running a 25 words or less competition for fans to win tickets to this gig of a lifetime. They’ll cover flights and accomodation for interstate winners. The exact date of the event is yet to be announced but you can complete your entry here. Winners will be announced Friday December 20.



Last month pre-sale subscribers for the Australian festival FOMO, which Lizzo is headlining alongside Brockhampton, were sent a secret link to the Melbourne pre-sale show along with an access code. However, some fans have claimed the link “changed” the next morning, while others said the Ticketmaster website “crashed” when they logged on at 9am. Ticketmaster addressed complaints, saying on Twitter their site was operating as usual and recommended customers “try again” when the general public tickets went on sale on Tuesday.