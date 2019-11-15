They’re a nuisance and always seem to come at the most inconvenient times, but scientists may have discovered a purpose to hiccups.

The researchers, from University College London, looked at incidents of hiccups in newborns and observed that each one triggered a large wave of brain activity. Hiccups may be essential to the baby’s development, they concluded helping the brain learn to monitor and regulate breathing.

“Our findings have prompted us to wonder whether hiccups in adults, which appear to be mainly a nuisance, may in fact [be] a vestigial reflex, left over from infancy when it had an important function,” the study’s lead author, research associate Kimberley Whitehead, commented.

So is there really no purpose to them, now we’re all grown up? And how do we make them stop? Dr Roger Henderson, UK medical director of Liva Healthcare, says hiccups (or hiccoughs, as they’re sometimes called) are a reflex action we cannot control – and notes no real function to them for adults.

“They are caused by a sudden, involuntary contraction of the diaphragm muscle just below the lungs,” he tells HuffPost UK. “This then triggers the top of the windpipe (the glottis) to close, which causes the typical ‘hic’ sound everyone has heard.”