How To Improve Flexibility Day By Day – And Why It's So Good For You

What do you think of when you picture a flexible person? A yogi, bending over backwards into a crab? Or perhaps a gymnast, nonchalantly falling into the splits? All too often, flexibility can seem unobtainable and many of us assume we’ll never fit that description. But it doesn’t matter if you can’t put your nose to your knees – being flexible can simply mean being able to cross your legs when you sit down, or tying your shoelaces without putting your foot up on a bench. Flexibility is good for our health. There are several key benefits, explains Kenny Butler, head of health and wellbeing at ukactive and former physiotherapist. The first is that your mobility improves over time, which will continue to have long-lasting benefits as you age. If, for example, someone sits down to put their socks on, rather than stand up, they’re restricting the way their muscles stretch. The longer they do this, the less likely they’ll be able to stand up and put their socks on in the future. “What’s next?” asks Kenny. “You have to sit down to put your trousers on?”

Being flexible is also a great way to prevent injury. This is especially the case for athletes or people training for sporting events like marathons. Health professionals also believe improving your flexibility can improve your posture, as well as reduce aches and pains. Of course, flexibility isn’t the only component of fitness that has health benefits. We should also be thinking about strength, endurance and balance – but trying to improve all of these every day is unrealistic. So if you’re looking to focus on flexibility in particular – and improve it in a manageable way – what can you do? Don’t shy away from slow exercise It’s probably no surprise that yoga is a great option to boost flexibility, as it works your muscles against gravity. Pilates is also beneficial. Both build strong foundations to improve how flexible you are. “Yoga is probably one of the reasons why Ryan Giggs had his longevity in football and didn’t have as much injury as his colleagues,” says Butler. “You’re moving your joints, your muscles, your joint capsules. It’s a superb exercise and something that can be done very cheaply.” Speaking back in 2012, 38-year-old Giggs said: “Yoga helps me train every day because it gives me the flexibility and the strength not only to play the game, but to train as well.”

Annie Clarke, a yoga teacher based in London, believes many of us “shy away” from slower workouts like yoga and Pilates, because we’re so used to rushing around. This ultimately means we’re less likely to improve our flexibility. “But if you’re someone who does a lot of aerobic exercise or sports, or sits at a desk for most of the week, it’s important to remember how important things like stretching are, whether or not that is combined with the other elements of practices like yoga,” she says. If you do tend to veer more towards faster exercises – for example, running, cycling or swimming – doing the exercise alone will still boost your flexibility to an extent (you’re still moving, after all). Especially if you warm up first. Warm up well Many people tend to only do static stretches prior to cardio workouts, which you’d assume would improve flexibility – but actually, there’s research that suggests this has limited benefits on its own, says Butler. The key to better flexibility is warming up with dynamic [movement-based] stretches, as well as static stretches. You often see footballers swinging their legs about or running along the side of the pitch prior to a match. Or, you may see swimmers swinging their arms before jumping in the pool to compete. “That’s how people become more flexible,” says Butler. When you’re warming up, the best thing to do is to prepare the body for the specific activity you’re doing. This gets the blood flowing to that particular area. “You’re almost practising the skills and movement that you’re about to do, before you do it,” Butler explains, “to make your body aware of that specific activity.” If you’re going out for a run, for example, walk fast and build up to the run. Don’t just stand there stretching your hamstring. This is something Jessie Pavelka, a personal trainer of 15 years who has launched fitness app, JP4, agrees with. “Generally speaking, if you haven’t warmed up [before a workout], I’d always suggest beginning with more dynamic stretches,” he says. “The idea here is to not place strain on a cold muscle. Without the increased blood flow to the area that dynamic stretching stimulates, you risk injuring or tearing the muscle.”

