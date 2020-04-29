How To Make A Gorgeous Window Box – Without Going To The Garden Centre

Westend61 via Getty Images

We’re here to guide you through the coronavirus lockdown. Check out HuffPost LIFE for daily tips, advice, how-tos and escapism. We’re all craving a slice of nature during the UK lockdown, but getting it is that much harder if you have limited outside space, or no garden at all. You can bring a little bit of the outdoors closer to home, though, by creating a stunning window box – guaranteed to lift the spirits when you’re sitting next to an open window and soaking up some vitamin D. Garden centres and nurseries have sadly had to close during their busiest time of year, but many are making home deliveries to ensure millions of pounds worth of plants don’t go to waste. Have a quick google to find any local businesses willing to drop off plants, seeds, compost and other materials in your area. If you’re struggling to get your hands on the ideal components though, don’t panic. Guy Barter, chief horticultural advisor at The Royal Horticultural Society, talked us through how to make a window box, whether you’re fully stocked up or need to substitute elements with spare containers and food scraps found in the home.

Images by Martin Pinker via Getty Images

Step 1: Choose your container Although wooden or plastic troughs are traditional, any sturdy container will do the job, says Barter. You’re looking for something that’s at least 15cm deep and if you intend to keep it on an external window ledge (rather than your internal window sill) you must be able to fix it securely to avoid harming by-passers if it falls. “The polystyrene boxes that vegetables are delivered in are popular alternatives,” Barter adds. “Tubs of all sorts can be used; old catering size cooking oil cans, drums from derelict washing machines, old water tanks can all be pressed into service now that purpose-made tubs and containers are not easily sourced.” If you’re creating a DIY container, make sure drainage is good by knocking or drilling plenty of holes in the base. “Cover the drainage holes with scrunched up packaging, broken flowerpots, moss raked from a lawn or fine mesh to prevent the potting compost being washed out,” says Barter.

Frank Lomagistro via Getty Images

Step 2: Fill with soil You should aim to fill the container to within 5cm (or 2 inches) of the top with potting compost, says Barter. “Potting compost is also hard to find at the moment, although you can re-use last year’s compost,” he adds. “Alternatives include blends of garden soil with bark chips, compost, the harder forms of unused cat litter, fibrous soil raked from beneath hedges or sand left over from building jobs. The compost should drain fairly well and have an open appearance.” If you have any fertiliser, add it at a cupful to every bucketful of compost, he suggests. Otherwise you can add liquid fertiliser later – and be resourceful about it. “Make your own by filling a tub of nettles or lawn mowings and collecting the liquid that seeps out as the plant material rots,” Barter suggests. “Dilute the resulting evil ooze to pale yellow or straw colour and water it on your plants every day.”

Ailbhe O'Donnell via Getty Images