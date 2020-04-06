In light of the shortage of face masks for health care workers, people wearing masks for personal use need to stop buying masks that professionals need to stay safe. For most people, the best solution is to make our own. We’ve shared tutorials on how to sew a face mask that’s effective against the coronavirus, as well as versions that require absolutely no sewing whatsoever. But we may have just found the easiest DIY face mask of all ― the bandana face mask. All it requires is a bandana and two rubber bands. No sewing or glue required. Don’t have a bandana? No problem. The standard size of a bandana is 22 inches square, or 56 square centimetres, so you can find a piece of cotton fabric that has a similar weight. An old bedsheet, a pillowcase, a T-shirt, pyjamas or a dress shirt you don’t wear anymore will do just fine. Don’t have rubber bands? Stretchy hair ties (the kind you secure a ponytail with) will do the trick. This YouTube tutorial from Kristin Omdahl is the only one you’ll need. Just keep in mind when fitting your mask that the edges should fit snuggly against your skin.

If for some reason your video player isn’t working, or you’d rather see the directions laid out in step-by-step photos, check out this similar tutorial from Japanese Creations.

YouTube/Japanese Creations The finished version of the bandana face mask from the Japanese Creations tutorial.