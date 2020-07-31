How To Make COVID-19 Face Masks At Home Easily

The increased demand for masks amid Australia’s second wave of the coronavirus has been an opportunity for people to get creative and make their own face covering. Here are some quick methods that will get you a mask in no time with little fuss.
1. DIY Stitched Masks
This is a pretty detailed and self-explanatory video on how to make a mask at home. For the elastic around the ears you can cut up old hair ties or scrunchies or replace them with normal strips of cloth you can tie around your head.
Don’t have a sewing machine? No problem — this can be sewed by hand also.
2. DIY Hand-Sewed Mask
This video is especially for those of us who don’t have a sewing machine. The best part about this mask is that it also includes a filter pocket, allowing you to change the filters while washing the rest of the mask following the health ministry guidelines.
3. No-sew mask
If you possess absolutely zero sewing skills, don’t worry. There are videos available for no-sew masks too. This particular video follows the guidelines of US’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While the instructor in the video recommends that you use a coffee filter, use non-woven fabric if you don’t have access to this. Bonus: extreme cuteness at the 10:42 mark.