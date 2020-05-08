Tim Clark/CENTREPIECE at Melbourne Park Tim Clark’s exclusive recipe for a special Melbourne take on the Aussie pavlova.

Mother’s Day is a little different this year.

While restaurant brunches and big group BBQs are off the table, there are still ways to celebrate mum on Sunday - and we’ve found the quintessential Aussie dessert recipe to impress her.

Dessert expert and co-owner of Melbourne’s CACAO Tim Clark has shared his take on the much-loved Australian pavlova, complete with a unique twist iconic to Melbourne.

Yes, that would be good coffee!

With some states and territories allowing small groups of people to visit loved ones in their homes, this is the perfect BYO sweet treat.

Ingredients

Pavlova

4 egg whites (200g)

2 tsp cornflour (cornstarch)

1 cup (220g) caster sugar (superfine)

30mL (1 shot) of espresso coffee from your favourite roastery

1 tsp white vinegar

Pavlova Chocolate Cafe topping

300mL whipped cream

30mL (1 shot) of espresso coffee from your favourite roastery

30mL (1 shot) of Baileys Irish Cream liqueur

Handful of good quality dark chocolate shavings

Cocoa powder (for dusting)

Method

Preheat your oven to 120°C Place your egg whites in a bowl and beat with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Add a shot of espresso into the mix and gradually add your sugar, beating well until the mixture is glossy. Then, sift the cornflour over, add the vinegar and fold through. Line a baking tray with non-stick baking paper. Spoon meringue mixture onto the baking tray and create a large round mound shape approximately 18cm in diameter. With a spatula decorate the pavlova starting from the outside and working inwards pulling the meringue in a spiral motion to create the appearance of a flower. Place in the oven and bake for one and a half hours. Once the pavlova is baked, turn the oven off but leave the pavlova inside the oven for a further 20 minutes. Remove the pavlova from the oven and place on a wire rack to cool. To serve, top with whipped cream, then drizzle over the Baileys liqueur and espresso coffee. Finish with a sprinkling of chocolate shavings and a dusting of cocoa powder.

See the video below for how it comes together.

Melbourne has earned the reputation of having some of the world’s best coffee and Clark’s espresso-centric version of Pavlova will feature on the menu at CENTREPIECE at Melbourne Park - opening next year.

Put it on your post-iso restaurants-to-try list.