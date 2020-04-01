Howard Stern Nails Trump's Problem: 'Doesn’t Give One S**t About Public Service'

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak.

Howard Stern ripped into President Donald Trump for bragging about the TV ratings of his news conferences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump on Sunday fired off multiple tweets boasting that his coronavirus briefings are a “ratings hit,” with audience levels typically seen for a “Bachelor” season finale.

Stern wasn’t having it.

“It’s not your incredible reality TV show that you’re putting on for the country,” he said, according to The Hill. “It’s because we’re in crisis and we’re tuning in to see what the president has to say. We’re looking for leadership, motherfuckers!”