Howard Stern Urges Ellen DeGeneres To 'Just Be A Prick' Following Toxic Workplace Claims

Howard Stern had some unusual advice for Ellen DeGeneres as she continues to weather claims of fostering a “toxic” environment at her daytime talk show.

On Monday’s installment of his SiriusXM show, Stern reacted to the flurry of troubling allegations about working conditions at ’The Ellen DeGeneres Show,′ which is now undergoing an internal investigation.

Though DeGeneres responded to the news by apologising to her staff in a widely circulated memo, Stern thinks she’d be better served by taking a different approach.

“You know what I’d do if I was Ellen? I would change my whole image,” he said. “I’d go on the air and be a son of a bitch.”

“People would come on,” he added, “and [I would] go, ‘Fuck you.’ Like, just be a prick.”

DeGeneres has yet to publicly respond to the suggestion. She and Stern, however, have been friendly for years.