Videos of Howard Stern wearing blackface have resurfaced, causing a stir on social media as people have called out the radio host as “racist and dumb.”

Of the controversy, the 66-year-old said on Monday on his SiriusXM morning show: “I own it.”

“There’s nothing new here, we all know I was the craziest motherfucker on radio,” said Stern. “So crazy I might have been insane.”

Last week and over the weekend, several people shared clips of various instances when Stern wore blackface, prompting the shock jock to respond.