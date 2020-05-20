Howard Stern Taunts 'Genius' Donald Trump Jr With Sarcastic Over-The-Top Praise

Radio icon Howard Stern fired another salvo in his escalating war of words with the Trump family, this time hitting back at Donald Trump Jr.

After Stern claimed last week that the president hates his own supporters, Trump Jr fired back that the SiriusXM host was out of touch with his own audience ― and attempted to dismiss him as “Hollywood Howard” and “acting like Hillary Clinton.”

Stern on Tuesday offered a mocking surrender.

“I can’t argue with him, that kid is such a success,” Stern said, according to the New York Daily News. “He is such a wit, he is such a genius. He would have made a fortune if he wasn’t under his father’s thumb. Game over. You can’t argue with a genius like that.”

He added:

“The way this kid has risen in the business world and just taken it by storm ... to be criticised by him is damaging. I would list all of Junior’s accomplishments right now, but I only have a three-hour show.”

Stern also taunted Trump Jr.’s hunting exploits, which have included pictures of him posing with a knife and an elephant’s tail.

“You can’t argue with that kind of bravery,” Stern mocked. “Even the guys in Afghanistan right now are going, ‘Jesus Christ, what a kid.’”

And he took aim at Trump Jr’s relationship with his father.