Hugh Jackman Shares 'Most Embarrassing' Blooper, And We Love Him Even More For It

After what’s been a very challenging year for everyone, Hugh Jackman gave his fans a reason to giggle on Wednesday when he shared his “most embarrassing” throwback video before 2020 comes to an end.

“And now for one of my most embarrassing bloopers - ever,” the 52-year-old Australian actor wrote on Instagram next to a video of himself not taking his scenes all too seriously.

“I’m Hugh Jackman by the way, just in case you didn’t recognise me,” he says to the camera while holding a cup.

“Sorry, I don’t know why I did that,” he then says as he bursts into laughter. “Let’s go again.”