He may be a superhero, but even Wolverine has embarrassing home videos.

During a recent interview on ‘The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon’ broke out some of Hugh Jackman’s old photos and videos, which included footage of his original audition for the part of Wolverine.

“A little more magician than Wolverine,” Hugh joked after seeing one particular gesture from his tape.

Check it out for yourself in the video above, from around the 7:30 mark.