There’s no way Hugh Jackman would let a big life moment go by without finding a way to wield it against his frenemy, Ryan Reynolds.

Case in point, when Jackman woke on Tuesday to the news that he’d received an Emmy nomination, he wasted no time in using it as fuel for the long-running faux feud.

“I don’t think he’s going to get out of bed for three days,” Jackman told The Associated Press. “There could be a lot of bitterness and anger seeping through. It’s going to be a tough day for him.”