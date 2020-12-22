Hugh Jackman Delivers Devastating Line To Ryan Reynolds In The Name Of Charity

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s on-and-off feud is back on ― for a good cause, of course.

The actors recently competed against each other in a charity event, in which they partnered with Sam’s Club to sell products from their personal brands: Aviation Gin for Reynolds, and Laughing Man Coffee for Jackman.

Whoever sold the most of their products in a little over a month “won,” though donations of equal value would be made to both the SickKids Foundation ― which Reynolds supports ― and Jackman’s own Laughing Man Foundation. Fans could also separately vote for the two online, without purchasing anything.

‘The Wolverine’ actor ended up winning, which meant Reynolds had to post a hilarious video on Twitter and Jackman got to absolutely roast him.

“Quite literally, I have a legal obligation to post this,” Reynolds quipped in a tweet on Monday, which showed the nearly minute and a half long clip.