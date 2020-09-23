Hugh Jackman Surprises Young Fan With Sweetest Birthday Video

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

If one ever needed proof that Hugh Jackman is the nicest guy in Hollywood, this would be it.

The 51-year-old Australian actor surprised a young fan on Tuesday, sending her a special birthday video via Instagram.

“Hi Julia. I’m so proud of you. Keep concentrating! I love @elmo too. Happy birthday! Love Hugh,” he captioned the clip shared on his social media account.

Hugh’s video was to a young girl Julia, who had previously recorded a message to the actor in which she said she learnt to say the word ‘concentrate’ after watching him teach viewers how to say it on ‘Sesame Street’ in 2010.