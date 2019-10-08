A Humpback Whale Has Been Spotted In The Most Random Of Places

A humpback whale has been spotted in the Thames in an extremely rare London sighting.

Sightings of the animal were reported over the weekend and its presence in the river was confirmed by British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) on Sunday.

“It seems to be doing fine,” Julia Cable, national co-ordinator for BDMLR, told the PA news agency.

“We watched it doing normal diving and surfacing behaviour. It is surfacing once every five or six minutes, which is normal.”

A humpback whale was spotted in the English Channel last week, according to BDMLR, but it is not clear whether this is the same one.

While humpback whales are sometimes seen off the British coast further north, Cable said it was “very unusual” for one to be seen within the Thames Estuary.

“It’s very likely that it just made a navigational error,” she added.