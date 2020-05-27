Hundreds Protest George Floyd's Death In Minneapolis

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday evening to protest police violence in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

Crowds gathered near the spot where a bystander’s now-viral video captured Floyd on Monday being held face-down by a Minneapolis police officer, who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded, “I can’t breathe.” Demonstrators — most wearing masks, following requests from organisers based on guidance to prevent the spread of coronavirus — then marched toward a police precinct. They held signs with the rallying cries “No justice, no peace,” “Black lives matter” and “Stop lynching us.”

Later Tuesday evening, police arrived at the scene of the protest outside the local precinct and appeared to use tear gas to disperse demonstrators, according to local reporters and photographers. Minneapolis police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired on Tuesday after Floyd’s death. TheFBI and Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the incident.

Organisers of Tuesday’s protest are demanding “justice for the victim and his family,” including the release of the officers’ names and criminal charges against the four.