Man Finds Massive Spider Inside Earmuffs: ‘I Could Feel Something Tickling My Ear’

Today’s lesson: always check your headphones or earmuffs for creepy crawlies before putting them on.

A Perth tradesman suffered an unwanted surprise when he his put his earmuffs on at work this week.

The plumber, Olly Hurst, said he felt a tickling sensation in his earhole before pulling his earmuffs off to reveal a massive huntsman spider inside.

“I could feel something tickling my ear,” he said in a video posted online.

“Hmm nasty. Doesn’t want to come out, he’s happy in there.”