Husband And Wife's Honest Comics Show How Marriage Changes After A Baby

One married couple is documenting the transition into parenthood in their relatable comics. Yehuda and Maya Devir, the artists behind the popular “One of Those Days” series, welcomed their first child, Ariel, in April. Yehuda called his daughter “the most hilarious and adorable creature [he’s] ever seen.” “She is a very easygoing girl and happy all the time,” he told HuffPost. “She certainly sets a high standard for her siblings to follow.”

YEHUDA DEVIR Ariel Devir is almost 8 months old.

And while the couple, based in Tel Aviv, couldn’t be more in love with their daughter, they also acknowledge that having a baby has shifted the dynamic in their relationship. “Of course, there is less time to be with each other alone, and our attention needs to be shared between three people now, while also running a business,” Yehuda said. “It is very complex, but we are still getting used to the changes.”

YEHUDA DEVIR The couple honestly depicts the struggles of being a new parent.

In August, Yehuda posted the comic above, titled “It’s OK,” on Instagram. In the caption, he opened up about some of the hardships and difficult emotions he has encountered as a new dad. “It’s okay when she cries in your hands. It’s okay that she only wants her mom. It’s okay that you can’t put her to sleep. It’s okay that you still don’t understand your status. It’s okay that you don’t have that connection that everybody is talking about. It’s okay that you still don’t understand your job definition. It’s okay that you don’t make her laugh. It’s okay that you’re tired. It’s okay that you’re angry. It’s okay that things don’t work out for you. It’s okay to ask for a hug. It’s okay to share your partner with everything you go through, even if it doesn’t seem so manly. It’s okay that your life has changed. It’s okay that your plans have been canceled. It’s okay that you have no time for anything. It’s okay to feel weak. It’s okay to be moody. It’s okay to feel lonely. It’s okay to ask for help. It’s OK.” For Maya, breastfeeding was more difficult than she had anticipated, though she said she has grown to love nursing over time. “Ariel really injured me, and it took a while for me to have enough milk for her,” she said. “Today I still breastfeed, but I totally understand women that choose not to.”

YEHUDA DEVIR Maya said that breastfeeding came as an unexpected challenge.

But the biggest challenge, Maya said, has been trying to devote time to her career while also being a new mom — especially because she and Yehuda travel often for their job. “The hardest part is to work and know that I’m not with her,” Maya said. “Flights without her are the hardest for sure.”

YEHUDA DEVIR Separating from the baby to travel for work has taken a toll.

And while the transition into parenthood has been a struggle at times, the couple said Ariel has brought so much joy into their lives. And, as a bonus, she’s also provided them with plenty of new inspiration for their artwork. “Our comics are based on our real life, so she’s certainly adds quite a bit of interest,” Yehuda said. “We just have to extend the day by a few hours so we have time to be with her as well as create.” Below, check out more of the Devirs’ recent comics featuring their baby girl. To see more of their work, visit their website, Facebook, Instagram or Patreon.

