‘I Am In So Much Pain’: Caroline Flack’s Boyfriend Lewis Burton Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To Love Island Star

“My heart is broken we had something so special,” he wrote. “I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking. “I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday. “I love you with all my heart.”

Caroline stepped down from hosting the first ever winter series of Love Island after she was charged with assault following a row with Lewis at the flat they shared in London. She was on bail and awaiting trial due begin on 4 March after pleading not guilty to charges of assault by beating. The former X Factor host previously said of the incident: “While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to cooperating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.”

Hollie Adams via Getty Images Lewis Burton at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on December 23, 2019.