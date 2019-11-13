I Got Kicked Out Of Starbucks For Brushing My Teeth. Here's Why It Matters.

Courtesy of Stevie Trujillo A selfie of Stevie Trujillo and her boyfriend, John, taken in 2009 in the van they called home.

“We can live in the van. It has everything we need ― a bed, a stove, even a little fridge,” my boyfriend, John, suggested.

It was the height of the Great Recession in 2009. I’d just been let go from my conferencing sales job in West Los Angeles, and we could no longer afford to pay our bills and the rent on our studio apartment.

“It’ll be like camping!” he said.

This was not the life I’d imagined. Eight months earlier, I’d won Rookie of the Year in my sales office and had even made it to Gold Club, the annual trip to Cabo San Lucas for top sellers. I was looking forward to marrying John, buying a house and starting a family.

“Just until you find another job,” he assured me.

John, a small online business owner, had recently slashed his own pay to avoid laying off an employee. Now, we had to learn to share his skeletal salary, less than 100 square feet of mobile living space, and, not without incident, a 1-gallon pee bottle.

Today, with housing shortages, soaring rents and outlandish home prices, more Americans than ever are living in vehicles. In response, cities across the nation have passed ordinances prohibiting sleeping in cars. Supporters of these bans, like the one recently reinstated in LA, say they’re necessary to ensure “safety” in their city’s neighborhoods, but I bristle at the implication. Living in a van never made me dangerous. And, yet, I got kicked out of Starbucks once under that assumption.

***

With my mouth in full lather, I heard a jingle of keys before the heavy Starbucks bathroom door swung open.

“What are you doing in here?” The supervisor yelled more than asked.

“Brushing my teeth,” I answered clumsily, the way people talk with toothpaste in their mouth.

Despite my obvious innocence, she peered toward my open toiletries bag and the items splayed across the sink, as if she were expecting to find more than just dental floss and face lotion.

I spit as politely as possible, rinsed my mouth and explained, “I bought a steamed milk with vanilla and got a token for the bathroom.”

I wondered if maybe she thought I’d snuck in behind someone and had forgotten she herself had served me the latte an hour before.

“Well this isn’t your personal bathroom,” she scoffed. “There’ve been complaints.”

“Oh! I’m so sorry,” I said, both shocked and embarrassed by the offense I imagined I caused. She held the door ajar with her hip and shoulder, never taking her eyes off me as I quickly packed my things to leave.

A block down the street, I slid the van door closed behind me and shocked myself by bursting into tears. “I just got kicked out of Starbucks!” I cried to John.

“Wait. What happened?” he asked, sliding his long body off the platform bed to console me. We hugged in the kitchen, meaning, in front of the mini-fridge and tiny stove situated between the bed and the two captain’s chairs.

For my benefit as much as his, I replayed the events in an attempt to make sense of what had occurred. First, I bought a drink and got a token, just as I’d done multiple times that week. Since we didn’t have a bathroom in the van, we often hung out in coffee shops, mornings and evenings, to use the facilities. Then I checked my email to see if the recruiter I’d been working with had any good news; he didn’t. After the evening rush had cleared out, I went to the bathroom to brush my teeth and wash my face before bed.

“You didn’t do anything wrong,” John said, though we both knew that didn’t matter.