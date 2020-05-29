Ice Cube Cites George Floyd Killing As Reason He Cancelled 'GMA' Appearance

Ice Cube said on Thursday that he decided to cancel a scheduled appearance on “Good Morning America” due to the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died on Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck while he was handcuffed and saying he couldn’t breathe.

“I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning,” the rapper/actor/film producer tweeted.

Ice Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, stars alongside Tracee Ellis Ross, Dakota Johnson and Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the new movie “The High Note,” which will be available to stream on Friday.