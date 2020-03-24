Idris And Sabrina Elba, Who Both Have COVID-19, Explain Why They Didn't Stay Apart

Idris Elba and his wife, model Sabrina Dhowre Elba, defended themselves Sunday for not keeping apart from each other after the actor tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Dhowre Elba revealed Sunday that she now has COVID-19 as well, but said she has no regrets about staying by her husband’s side.

“We didn’t change the way we interacted,” she told Oprah Winfrey via FaceTime on Apple TV+’s “Oprah Talks COVID-19,” per People. “I could have made a decision to put myself maybe in a separate room or stay away, and I’m sure that people are making those decisions that are tough decisions to make. But I made the decision to be with him and still touch him.”

The couple took some flak last week after Elba disclosed his positive test result in a video with his wife in close proximity.