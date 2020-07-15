Idris Elba Describes Traumatic Impact Coronavirus Diagnosis Had On His Mental Health

Idris Elba has spoken about the traumatic effect his coronavirus diagnosis had on his mental health. Back in March, Elba was one of the first high-profile stars to disclose that they had tested positive for COVID-19. And while the “Luther” star has said that he was asymptomatic, so didn’t feel the physical effects that many others with coronavirus have experienced, the illness did take its toll on him mentally. “I was asymptomatic so I didn’t get the major symptoms everyone else got,” he told Radio Times. “Mentally, it hit me very bad, because a lot was unknown about it.

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images Idris Elba at the "Cats" premiere last year.