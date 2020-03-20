Idris Elba Says Tom Hanks 'Motivated' Him To Go Public With Coronavirus Diagnosis

Idris Elba has credited Tom Hanks for inspiring him to speak publicly about his coronavirus diagnosis. The Luther actor gave fans an update on how he’s feeling after he announced earlier this week that he had tested positive for the virus.

“I’m really proud of Tom Hanks, who is also someone in the public eye, who came out and said they have it and been public about it,” Idris said in a live-stream Q&A on Twitter. “I was definitely motivated by Tom’s move there.”

When asked by a Twitter user whether he was worried about it, Idris responded, “Yes, of course I’m worried.” “I’m worried about having the virus, I’m worried about having asthma and how that could make things really complicated for me very quickly,” he said. “I’m really worried about what’s going on in the world, if I’m honest, I’m really worried about how we’re dealing with it.”

Instagram Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus