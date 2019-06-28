Idris Elba Reveals The Heartbreaking Reason He Isn't Lobbying To Play James Bond

He told the magazine he doesn’t like to seriously entertain the idea due to racist backlash he’s experienced that stemmed from rumours he may be cast as the iconic spy. “You just get disheartened,” he said. “When you get people from a generational point of view going, ‘It can’t be.’ And it really turns out to be the color of my skin. And then if I get it and it didn’t work, or it did work, would it be because of the color of my skin? That’s a difficult position to put myself into when I don’t need to.”

PA Archive/PA Images Idris Elba