If You Hold Your Breath When You Walk Past Others, Read This

Many of us have been there: walking along the path, staring at your shoes, when you look up and notice someone is about to walk right past you. You haven’t got time to cross the road. You briefly panic as you’re not wearing your face mask and there’s not enough room to keep two metres apart.

As you near each other, you realise they’re talking on their phone. They cough once. (Or were they just clearing their throat?)

There’s nothing for it: you hold your breath and sail right past them. After a few seconds, you release your breath. Phew.

Since coronavirus landed on UK shores, breath-holding has become an activity that some of us do almost absent-mindedly. But can holding your breath as you walk past a stranger actually prevent you from catching coronavirus if they happen to have it? Or is it more of a coping mechanism?