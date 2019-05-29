Iggy Azalea Breaks Silence On Topless Photo Leak

Iggy Azalea said she feels “blindsided” and “violated” after topless photo outtakes from a 2016 GQ Australia shoot leaked without her consent.

The rapper suspended both her Twitter and Instagram accounts while she deals with the aftermath of the leak. Azalea wrote a message to her fans on Twitter before she signed off, explaining that she didn’t ever want the photos publicly released.

“I hadn’t seen other women’s covers leak so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine knowing only the images with my hands covering would be considered for print,” the rapper said, according to screenshots of the now-deleted tweets. Azalea added that she was “surprised and angry” the outtakes weren’t deleted after the shoot. “I never consented to taking topless pictures for potential release, period.”