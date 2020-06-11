Iggy Azalea Reveals: 'I Have A Son'

“I have a son,” Iggy Azalea revealed on Wednesday.

The Australian rapper didn’t give the boy’s name, explaining that she wanted to maintain some privacy.

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realise I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,” she wrote on her Instagram story, per Today and other outlets.

“I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

Iggy Azalea confirms she has a son pic.twitter.com/fzcQVlCxNt — SOHH (@sohh) June 10, 2020

The “Fancy” singer, age 30, gave no other details.

Azalea, whose birth name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, has been dating American rapper Playboi Carti since 2018.