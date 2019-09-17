US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Responds To 9/11 Mourner Who Criticised Her At Memorial Event

US Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar has responded to remarks from a 9/11 victim’s son who criticised the congresswoman during the 18th anniversary of the terror attacks last week.

Omar, who is part of U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s anti-Trump “squad”, was met with backlash from conservatives after stating in a speech earlier this year that “some people did something” that day, a line that was taken out of context by her opponents ― including the U.S. President ― who used it to claim she was downplaying the significance of the event.

On Wednesday, Nicholas Haros Jr., who lost his mother, Frances, at the World Trade Center, wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase, invoking Omar’s comments, which he appeared to have found offensive.

During a Sunday appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Omar offered empathy for Haros while emphasising the meaning behind her remarks.

“I certainly could not understand the weight of the pain that the victims ... the families of 9/11 must feel,” she said. “But I think it is really important for us to make sure that we are not forgetting the aftermath of what happened after 9/11. Many Americans found themselves now having their civil rights stripped from them.”