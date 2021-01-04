Ash Williams’ debut on ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ got off to an amusingly awkward start on Sunday night when he admitted to ‘The Bachelor’ star Abbie Chatfield he once slipped into her Instagram DMs but was left on ‘seen’. And this isn’t the first time Ash has been very open about his romantic life.

The TV and radio personality admitted back in April last year that he once went on a double date with Australia’s federal treasurer, Josh Frydenberg.

Channel 10 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant Ash Williams

Sam Mooy via Getty Images Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg arrives to address media during a press conference in the Blue Room at Parliament House on December 08, 2020 in Canberra, Australia.

“I had dinner with Frydenberg. We did a double date,” Ash told 2Day FM’s Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and Ed Kavalee. “How’s this? We had to wait 60 minutes for our meal – this is a while ago – and Frydsy wasn’t happy so he went and spoke to the chef and we got free dinner,” he revealed. “He’s a great bloke.” While the treasurer didn’t immediately recall such an encounter during a live interview, he later called Hughesy and Ed back to confirm the double date actually did happen. “I dialled my wife just to check the veracity of that story and it turns out, about a decade ago, when I had a head full of hair and a few less holes on the belt buckle, I was having dinner with that bloke Ash,” said Frydenberg. The politician explained he and his wife Amie were joined for dinner by a woman named Kerry who brought Ash along, and also confirmed they got the meals “at a bargain price” on the night.

Channel 10 The cast of 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia'