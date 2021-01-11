Australia got to see a softer side of ’I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ contestants Grant Denyer and Travis Varcoe on Monday night when they shared an emotional moment bonding over missing their families. TV host Grant and AFL player Travis shed some tears as they yearned for “just a little phone call” with their loved ones. Grant was seen holding onto a small music box that was playing the children’s lullaby, ‘Rock A Bye Baby’, describing the object as “something to remember the kids by”.

“I used to sing that to Franki to fall asleep,” said Travis, referring to his young daughter. “I’d just do anything for a cuddle though,” admited Grant, to which Travis agreed, “Just a little phone call or a conversation. Even just a ‘Hey how are you going?’”

In a piece-to-camera, Grant opened up more about his emotional turmoil in the Australian jungle. “You feel selfish or silly being in here because you feel like you’re letting them down or you’re making their life harder,” he said. “So that sort of stuff sets in.” He said both he and Travis “needed to reconnect with our kids a little bit” and that bonding over the music box “was a powerful little moment that brought me and Trav together”. “We just both needed to reconnect with our kids a little bit and that music box was a powerful little moment that brought me and Trav together. Just two dudes missing home, struggling to hold the emotions in,” he said. Viewers then saw more footage of the two stars beginning to quietly shed tears. “I just never thought this would challenge me in this sort of way,” Travis said of participating in the reality show with no contact with his family. Meanwhile Grant said he “didn’t feel so silly or so alone” as he bared his emotions because Travis was in the same boat. “I didn’t feel so silly or so alone, being a guy crying in the corner in the middle of the jungle. Instead it was two guys crying in the corner in the middle of the jungle.” Grant and wife Cheryl, whom he married in 2010, share two daughters Sailor, eight, and Scout, four. They are also expecting their third child in March. On Monday Cheryl shared an Instagram update on her pregnancy with a new baby bump photo.

“Ok. Am entering my 34th week of this pregnancy..,” she wrote next to the image. “Feels like I’ve been pregnant and sick for nearly 12months now though. Grant thinks pressing my non-existent belly button may help ‘eject’ this large wiggly child...” Meanwhile Travis and wife Kim share two daughters, Olivia, 10 and Franki, six. In September Travis shared a special tribute to his wife in celebration of her birthday. “Happy Birthday to this amazing woman!! The love and strength towards me makes me a lucky man and is the best mumma to our children!” he wrote on Instagram. “We’re all proud to have you in our lives, to guide us, love us, be strong for us. To say you’re our mum and partner is a powerful feeling. We love you lots!”

Last week ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ debuted with 10 famous faces: Abbie Chatfield, Ash Williams, Grant Denyer, Jack Vidgen, Jess Eva, Mel Buttle, Paulini Curuenavuli, Toni Pearen and Travis Varcoe. Since then Robert ‘Dipper’ DiPierdomenico, Pettifleur Berenger and Colin Fassnidge have since joined as campmates. Mel departed last Wednesday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was pre-recorded over four weeks in Australia instead of being filmed live in the usual South African jungle. However, viewers will be able to vote for the eventual winner. The celebrities will live on a diet of rice and beans and compete in physically demanding challenges in a bid to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.