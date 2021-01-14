Apart from creepy crawlies and extreme challenges in the ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ jungle, there’s also been romance blossoming at camp. One of the show’s contestants, Grant Denyer, has now revealed the love triangle (or rather square) involving Ash Williams, Abbie Chatfield, Pettifleur Berenger and Alli Simpson is about to get a lot more complicated. “Can I just say, it ain’t over yet,” TV presenter Grant told HuffPost Australia on Wednesday.

Channel 10 Abbie Chatfield and Ash Williams on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'

“There’s a fight on the cards between two of the strongest power players in the whole camp for someone’s heart, and Pettifleur is at the fore.” Grant said the ‘Real Housewives Of Melbourne’ star, who has had her eyes on comedian Ash since the get go, won’t hold back in expressing her affection. “She is fearless and she’s a woman who knows what she wants and she’ll stop at nothing to get it,” he revealed.

So far Ash has been very close to Pettifleur and ‘The Bachelor’ star Abbie Chatfield in the jungle. Earlier in the week he invited Abbie to share his bed, an invitation she accepted and one Pettifleur was quietly unhappy about.

Channel 10 Grant Denyer, Pettifleur Berenger and Ash Williams on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here'

However when Cody Simpson’s younger sister, Alli arrived at camp the next day, Ash seemed to have second thoughts about pursuing his spark with Abbie. “Yeah. It is very tough. It is very tough because... like, in all seriousness, like, she is way more my type,” Ash told Grant about Alli. “A mere six hours after someone left your bed,” Grant responded, before chef Colin Fassnidge weighed in, “You’ve got to be careful, though. If you break Australia’s sweetheart’s heart.” “I feel like Ridge on ‘The Bold and The Beautiful’. I’m in a bit of a bind. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” said Ash.

Grant is all of us RN sensing some mega drama afoot. BRING IT! #ImACelebrityAUpic.twitter.com/ugjOAfTt1b — #ImACelebrityAU (@ImACelebrityAU) January 12, 2021

Channel 10 Alli Simpson on I''m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia'