I'm A Celebrity's Colin Fassnidge Dishes On Manu Feildel Feud

Channel 7 Colin Fassnidge (R) starred on 'My Kitchen Rules' alongside Manu Feildel (L) and Pete Evans (C)

Colin then speaks about joining Channel 7′s ‘My Kitchen Rules’ in 2013, and how producers were well aware of the two chefs’ previous tiffs. “When I did MKR, they knew me and Manu didn’t get on because we’d had Twitter wars and all this shit,” he reveals. “First day on set I was like, ‘oh fuck,’ it’s his baby, he’s the Daddy of the show.’ I walk on and they’re like, ‘This is the new guy,’ and he’s like, ‘fuck this.’”

Colin explains Manu made an “alpha move” and said, “Well buddy, welcome to my home...” but by the end of the season Colin decided to put an end to the war. “I just went into his dressing room and said, ‘Mate, I apologise for whatever.’ And he’s like, that’s it, buried it... Same with Miguel.” He says the three chefs are now good friends and their families even socialise.

Channel 10 Colin Fassnidge on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'

Colin and Manu have previously spoken about not getting along. “We had a feud for a very long time and then we got stuck working together, but we actually found out that we do get on,” Colin said in a Q&A published in OK! magazine in 2018. “We found out we’ve got more in common than we thought we did,” added Manu. Colin has appeared on Channel 7′s ‘My Kitchen Rules’ since 2013 as a guest judge and mentor to the teams in the kitchen. He’s known for being very direct with contestants and, as his own website quotes, is a “no-nonsense chef”. Currently starring on ‘I’m A Celeb’, Colin is rumoured to have stepped in as the replacement for Pete Evans who was reportedly ‘dropped’ from the show following a social media post featuring a white nationalist symbol used by extremist movements and neo-Nazis.

Channel 10 The cast of 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia'