I'm A Celebrity's Paulini Keeps Hearing 1 Thing About Colin Fassnidge

’I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’s most recently eliminated contestant Paulini Curuenavuli has said that if there’s one thing she’s continued hearing about co-star Colin Fassnidge, it’s just how “attractive” the celebrity chef is. When asked on Thursday about the many fans who’ve swooned over the 46-year-old Irish cook on social media, Paulini told HuffPost Australia, “You’re not the first to say this guy is the most attractive”. “I’ve had plenty of women say that to me,” she laughed.

Channel 10 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant Colin Fassnidge

I don’t know how it’s happened, but I’ve suddenly become very aware that I want to be bossed around the kitchen by Colin 🙈🤣 #ImACelebrityAU — Bec (@bec_giddy) January 27, 2021

I can’t tell you what it is about Colin Fassnidge but after watching him on this show I have a big old crush on him and I’m just not sure about life anymore #ImACelebrityAU — Grace Ashford (@ggraceashford) January 25, 2021

I just had dinner, but I would like Colin to make me pasta for second dinner #ImACelebrityAU — Michelle 🐿💨 (@MichelleMackey1) January 27, 2021

Colin, who is happily married with two daughters, was unsurprisingly tasked by his campmates with cooking for the group using staples such as beans and rice in the jungle. But according to Paulini, there’s a lot more to the chef than his culinary skills. “I love that he is just so down to earth, that’s the one thing I love about Colin,” she said. “You can tell that he cares but he doesn’t like to show it and just kind of downplays everything but you know he’s got a big heart.”

There’s also the very fun side of him, demonstrated in a recent episode when he started pranking his campmates. “He’s so cheeky and he would always pick on me while I was in there. I was like, ‘Just shut up mate’,” said Paulini.

Don Arnold via Getty Images Paulini Curuenavuli has said there’s one thing she’s continued to hear about co-star Colin Fassnidge, and that's how “attractive” the celebrity chef is.

Colin has appeared on Channel 7′s ‘My Kitchen Rules’ since 2013 as a guest judge and mentor to the teams in the kitchen. He’s known for being very direct with contestants and, as his own website quotes, is a “no-nonsense chef”. Currently starring on ‘I’m A Celeb’, he is rumoured to have stepped in as the replacement for Pete Evans who was reportedly ‘dropped’ from the show following a social media post featuring a white nationalist symbol used by extremist movements and neo-Nazis.

Channel 7 Colin Fassnidge (R) starred on 'My Kitchen Rules' alongside Manu Feildel (L) and Pete Evans (C)

‘I’m a Celeb’ premiered earlier this month with 10 famous faces: Abbie Chatfield, Ash Williams, Grant Denyer, Jack Vidgen, Jess Eva, Mel Buttle, Paulini Curuenavuli, Toni Pearen and Travis Varcoe. Since then, Robert ‘Dipper’ DiPierdomenico, Pettifleur Berenger, Colin Fassnidge and Alli Simpson, and ‘Gogglebox’ stars Adam Densten and Symon Lovett have joined as campmates. Mel departed voluntarily in the first week, and Jack, Pettifleur, Alli, Symon and Paulini have been eliminated since. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was pre-recorded over four weeks in Australia instead of being filmed live in the usual South African jungle. However, viewers will be able to vote for the eventual winner which will be announced on January 31.

Channel 10 The cast of 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia'